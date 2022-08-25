Vet park marches forward, design plans next

A park at City Hall is the same amount of space as the Circle of Honor, a veterans' memorial moving into the design phase. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — North Port's two-year march to build a military tribute park has arrived at the design phase.

Nearly a year into the Circle of Honor project to honor North Port's veterans and their families, a committee Wednesday agreed to forward a letter of interest to design companies. Those drawings could be ready for review later this year.


