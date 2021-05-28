Each visit to a gravesite starts with a salute.
For the past several years, Thomas Kreidler has spent many of his days traveling to area cemeteries to clean the headstones of veterans.
“It gives me a sense of purpose,” he said. “So many have been neglected — I just want to make sure they are not forgotten.”
With gallons of water and an approved spray solution, he’s visited six cemeteries in Southwest Florida to work on his mission.
“I heard about a man who was doing it in Tampa, so I called him and asked if I could help,” Kreidler said. “I went up there the next day and we worked together for about six or seven hours. That motivated me to start doing it on my own.”
Kreidler has spent many days at Indian Creek Cemetery in Punta Gorda, which has more than 100 veterans’ graves.
“It’s time alone to think about their stories,” he said. “I introduce myself and tell them I’m there to give them a haircut and spruce them up a bit.”
He’s even cleaned the graves of prominent men like Albert Gilchrist and Joel Bean.
If a site is in especially bad shape, he will spend up to two hours cleaning it, and return for repeated visits.
“Some you can’t even read because they are so covered with dirt, moss and bird droppings,” he said. “It’s an ongoing process and it can take a lot of elbow grease.”
Most of the cemetery staff know him at this point.
He was recently cleaning at a Confederate cemetery in Fort Ogden in DeSoto County, and was followed by a curios peacock.
“It hopped along each grave site I cleaned for about an hour, watching me the entire time.”
Kreidler is a Vietnam veteran who joined the army as a lieutenant after graduating college. He volunteered to work “in country” during his time in Vietnam, where he suffered from diphtheria and eventually was hospitalized for pneumonia.
The self-proclaimed history buff taught English and social studies for years after he retired from the railroad industry.
Keeping busy during his retirement years, Kreidler has done dozens of presentations and Civil War re-enactments at libraries and schools in Florida and Ohio, his home state. He researches and portrays the character in full uniform.
He’s involved with the historical society of Charlotte County and he also takes boxing lessons with North Port boxing trainer Lee Anderson.
Tom and his wife, Kathleen, live in the Riverwood community in Port Charlotte.
They were actually high school sweethearts who reconnected five years ago.
“We dated in high school and college, and when I returned from Vietnam she had moved away,” Kreidler said. “After my wife passed away, I found her on Facebook.”
Kathleen is very supportive of Tom’s mission. She regularly accompanies him to the cemeteries and actually found the grave of a cousin at Indian Creek.
“She recognized his name on the stone … what are the remote odds of that happening? I probably would have walked right by and not recognized the correlation.”
