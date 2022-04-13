NORTH PORT — It started with an art class after serving in the U.S. Army.
Phillip S. Moore, who left the military as a sergeant, took a painting class with his wife, Michele, at the North Port Art Center.
He created 12 paintings from photos he took while serving overseas.
Moore is a veteran of the Iraq War. He joined the Army at age 21 and spent a decade serving. He spent eight of his years serving in the 1st Cavalry Division. Moore deployed three times to Iraq: from 2004-05; 2006-08 and 2009-10.
"I was hyper-aware of everything,” Moore said. “I didn’t want to leave my house because I didn’t want to be around people."
Through his photos and paintings, he used creativity to help heal from post-traumatic stress disorder.
One picture was taken in Iraq where Phillip and his team dislodged a bomb just outside the school.
"I started going through old photos and did two paintings per month," Phillip said. “That, along with vocational rehabilitation, really helped me to embrace mental trauma I’ve been experiencing for years."
Moore's "Art of War" collection was on display at the North Port Art Center on Veterans Day in 2021.
He received an award from from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube that day — as well as a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his name.
"Sgt. Moore is a shining example of dedication, patriotism and service and represents the best that our district has to offer," Steube said on Veterans Day in North Port. "He has used his unique talent to not only help manage his own PTSD, but to help his community by showing his art as a form of rehabilitation for fellow veterans."
Moore was commissioned by Steube to replicate a painting from the "Art of War" series.
"After several months, this amazing painting has been installed on Capitol Hill in the office of the congressman at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.," Michele Moore said. "To add more magic, North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke just happened to be in Washington, D.C. the same weekend."
Phillip and Michele Moore went to Washington in March where he received PestVet of the Year 2022 award for his work as a pest/nuisance animal remover.
Phillip Moore has a meet-and-greet from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Ave., Punta Gorda.
The "Art of War" will be on display at the museum through June 30. Light appetizers and beverages will be available for attendees. Registration is encouraged. To RSVP, visit:
Prints and note cards of his artwork as well as calendars will be available for purchase.
So far, the "Art of War" project has raised more than $17,000. All proceeds from the paintings and calendars go to the Sgt. Phillip S. Moore Veterans Art Scholarship.
"My goal is to help as many veterans as possible by offering free art classes for vets," he said. "I had an 80-year-old send me a painting and an 8-year-old send me a drawing. That motivates me to keep going with this mission."
For more information, or to purchase a piece of art, visit:
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
