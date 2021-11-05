NORTH PORT — Phillip Scott Moore will share his story about his time serving overseas at the North Port Art Center on Veterans Day.
Moore, who was a sergeant in the Army, is a veteran of the Iraq war.
Through his photos and paintings, he used creativity to help heal from post-traumatic stress disorder.
"I was hyper-aware of everything," Moore said "I didn't want to leave my house because I didn't want to be around people."
Phillip and his wife, Michele Moore, became members of the North Port Art Center in February 2019. At first Phillip would just wait in the parking lot during events. Meeting new people and being in crowded areas proved to be too much to handle at that time because of PTSD.
"I eventually came in to set up tables and chairs for the events, and that evolved into getting to know people and feeling more comfortable around them," Phillip said.
About a year ago, the couple began taking an evening soft pastel class together as a “date night.”
Over the past year, Phillip Moore created 18 paintings, showing through color-blind eyes, moments in time that were captured during combat. Each one explains memories from the time the photos were taken.
One photo, for example, was taken in Iraq where Phillip and his team dislodged a bomb just outside the school.
"I started going through old photos and did two paintings per month," Phillip said. "That, along with vocational rehabilitation, really helped me to embrace mental trauma I've been experiencing for years."
A reception for the “The Art of War” will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way.
All 18 paintings will be revealed on the night of the reception. All are invited to come and meet the artist. Prints and note cards of the artwork as well as calendars will be available for purchase.
The calendar includes 12 renditions of Phillip's paintings with the original photo printed smaller on each page along with a short description.
Moore is starting a nonprofit organization that will become official on Veterans Day.
"I wanted to generate some revenue for other veterans who may not have the means to take an art class and experience the healing that I have from art," Moore said. "We want to help veterans — anywhere they are — they can come in for a class or take a lesson using Zoom."
Dee Dee Gozion, executive director at the North Port Art Center, said if those interested want to take the classes online, supplies will be sent to them.
Proceeds from the art sale will go to fund the Sgt. Phillip S. Moore Veteran's Art Scholarship. This scholarship will offer veterans the opportunity to attend classes at NPAC free of charge.
Veteran who can benefit from the classes can find a scholarship application at www.northportartcenter.org/art-of-war.html.
"Phillip has already contacted numerous organizations to let them know that this scholarship program is starting soon," said Gozion. "Our mission at the North Port Arts Center is to ignite inner emotion and outward excitement for the arts while promoting cultural development and sharing the healing power of self-expression through art exhibition and education. We have definitely achieved that through the Art of War."
Phillip and Michele Moore have donated a print for silent auction. This display and print are at the North Port Art Center for viewing and bidding. Bidding will close Dec. 31. The winner will be contacted by phone.
"The Art of War" will on display until the end of the year. For more information, visit www.northportartcenter.org.
