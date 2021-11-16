NORTH PORT — Veterans in North Port and the surrounding area receive free dental services at Price Creek Dentistry on Wednesday morning.
Dr. Timothy Lee, Dr. Anamevys Alonso and the team at Price Creek Dentistry support local veterans as part of Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, a day providing free dental care to the growing number of veterans without dental insurance. The event runs from 8 a.m. through noon and requires an appointment.
“We understand that many veterans in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some veterans don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Lee. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with the men and women who have dedicated their lives to our country.”
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer, may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.
“We are incredibly thankful for everything these veterans have sacrificed,” said Dr. Alonso. “Through this event, we hope to honor and support our local veterans and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, cleaning and fillings will be provided per patient, at 1500 Price Creek Way in North Port. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. Veterans must bring a valid form of service identification—a veteran I.D. license with veteran stamp, or DD214 discharge form.
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of one person. We are grateful for this amazing opportunity to show our veterans how much their service means to us,” said Dr. Lee.
