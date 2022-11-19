Joe Marchione, Wayne Hill and Bill Connors

Joe Marchione, who is a WWII veteran and survivor of Normandy Invasion, and Vietnam veterans Wayne Hill and Bill Connors receive quilts on Veterans Day.

PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Quilts of Valor were presented to three veterans at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The three recipients were Joe Marchione, a World War II veteran who was a part of the Normandy invasion, and Vietnam veterans Wayne Hill and Bill Connors.


Quilts of Valor

Joe Marchione, Wayne Hill and Bill Connors receive “Quilts of Valor” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments