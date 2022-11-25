featured topical Veterans receive 'Quilts of Valor' STAFF REPORT Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joe Marchione, who is a WWII veteran and survivor of Normandy Invasion, and Vietnam veterans Wayne Hill and Bill Connors receive quilts on Veterans Day.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED VENICE — Quilts of Valor were presented to three veterans at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.The three recipients were Joe Marchione, a World War II veteran who was a part of the Normandy invasion, and Vietnam veterans Wayne Hill and Bill Connors. Joe Marchione, Wayne Hill and Bill Connors receive “Quilts of Valor” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. PHOTOS PROVIDED The quilts were sewn by volunteers of the post and presented by Sherry Buffington and Susan Roberts-Brennan, headed by Susan Knueven. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now North Port woman undergoes successful five-organ transplant North Port welcomes new businesses to town Police: Man arrested in North Port shooting death Victim dies in North Port apartment shooting FEMA temporary housing trailers arriving in region Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port woman undergoes successful five-organ transplant North Port welcomes new businesses to town Police: Man arrested in North Port shooting death Victim dies in North Port apartment shooting FEMA temporary housing trailers arriving in region
