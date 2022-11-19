North Port Shooting

North Port Police responded to a shooting call in the Grande Court Apartments on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday. Police said there was no danger to the public.

 NPPD

NORTH PORT — A man who was shot Saturday morning in a North Port apartment has died, police said.

North Port police responded to the Grande Court Apartments on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue shortly after 9 a.m., said North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor.


