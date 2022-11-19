featured topical Victim dies in North Port apartment shooting Staff Report Nov 19, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Port Police responded to a shooting call in the Grande Court Apartments on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday. Police said there was no danger to the public. NPPD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — A man who was shot Saturday morning in a North Port apartment has died, police said.North Port police responded to the Grande Court Apartments on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue shortly after 9 a.m., said North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor.The shooting took place inside an apartment where several people were present. Taylor said it was a domestic incident."All subjects, who are known to each other, are accounted for, and one individual is being questioned," said Taylor. When it was first reported, police said one was seriously injured when officers arrived at the apartment.Taylor later confirmed that the victim, who was not identified, had died.The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the NPPD's nonemergency number 941-429-7300. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Homicide Traffic Law Thomas Roushar Car Crash Tristan Michael Burroughs Vehicular Homicide Criminal Law Crime Death Plea Attorney Sarasota County School District State Attorney's Office North Port Venice High School Peter Collins Minnesota Donna Padar United States Army United States Judge Chris Trending Now Police: Unlicensed contractors targeted in sting operation No, an indictment wouldn't end Trump's run for the presidency Cops: Two teens killed in wreck in North Port Laundrie family settles suit with Petitos for $3 million North Port welcomes new businesses to town Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police: Unlicensed contractors targeted in sting operation No, an indictment wouldn't end Trump's run for the presidency Cops: Two teens killed in wreck in North Port Laundrie family settles suit with Petitos for $3 million North Port welcomes new businesses to town
