NORTH PORT — If 2020 needs anything, it's a good laugh.
To that end, North Port has released its annual Solid Waste division Christmas video. The video shows trash collectors in work gear — garnished in lighted antlers, Santa hats or funny jackets — lip-syncing and dancing to a holiday song. The drivers perform, some clearly outside their comfort zones, then reboard their trucks and exit stage left.
It's funny and original and reaches a worldwide audience, a Solid Waste spokesperson said. Some off-duty drivers, in fact, get the celebrity double-take. And nearly all of them are quizzed on what's next, Michael Fear said.
American police had similar social-media performances during the summer's "defund" movement. That, like North Port's much lighter performances, humanized those in difficult jobs or circumstances. Some 15,000 viewers over the weekend watched the three-minute video of North Port's solid-waste drivers lip-syncing to the Ronettes 1963 hit “Sleigh Ride,” a swinging tune if ever one existed.
It's the sixth year for North Port's videos, each season gathering a bigger following, Fear said.
Calls about the performances, he added, “are pretty regular” around the holidays. “It's a fun way to thank our residents. And the response is always awesome.”
The performances started as a team-building exercise, a sort of goof, Fear said. They had evolved into must-see performances to portray the workers, their jobs and the department in a different light. It was also a thank you to the city.
Solid Waste’s videos over the six years had reached millions worldwide, he added. That had earned the division national awards from the Solid Waste Association of North America and the National Waste & Recycling Association.
Other than staff time, little money is budgeted. Division Manager Frank Lama drafts performance outlines, enlists volunteers, gets his team pumped. Fear films and edits video. Workers costume and choreograph themselves and memorize song lyrics.
“I don't think there are any other garbage guys in the country doing it," Fear said.
Flubbed lyrics or dancing outtakes end the video. Doing so puts working men outside of stereotypes, city spokesman Josh Taylor said.
“They're our Christmas cards. It's nice."
Added Marianne Young, a North Porter posting on social media: “Thanks for making me smile!”
