Police in Utah released body camera footage of officers' encounter with Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who was officially named a person of interest in her disappearance.

The Florida couple were on a cross-country trip from Long Island, New York, to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August. Laundrie returned to their home in the Gulf Coast town of North Port with her 2012 white Ford Transit van on Sept. 1 -- 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing.

Moab police released bodycam video showing Gabby Petito in vehicle stop. In the video, she is clearly upset and in tears after getting in an argument with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in Utah.

Two weeks later, he would return to North Port, and she would be reported as missing.

