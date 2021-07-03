Video highlights North Port's history

NORTH PORT — In celebrating Sarasota County's 100 years, North Port has produced a short video honoring the city's contributions.
The city used stockpiled videos, drones and its photo archive to achieve that 13-minute, 26-second film. The idea was depicting North Port as an important piece of the puzzle, though the city had last year celebrated its own 60-year anniversary, said Josh Taylor, the city's communications manager who led the production work.
North Port, he said, “is a huge part of where Sarasota County has come from, where it's going.”
The film traces North Port's genesis as North Port Charlotte, a General Development Corp. community, to becoming Sarasota County's fastest growing and largest town. North Port has some 77,000 residents and adds 5,000-6,000 people each year, according to estimates.
The city in its film used drones, old welcoming videos, parks and recreation photos, fire and police images, dozens of historical photographs, anything to gain a sense of the city's true story, said Taylor, who also handled voice-over duties.
One hour of production work supplied about a minute of the film, he added.
“We kept wanting it to be better.”
North Port commissioners last year had directed such a video get produced, which was timed to commemorate the county's 100-year anniversary.
“Happy 100th birthday, Sarasota County,” North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell posted on the city's Facebook platform. “Great video.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.