Dena and Jason Sternquist and their daughters made signs and drove near the Wabasso Avenue home in North Port on Thursday, asking Brian Laundrie to tell officers where he last saw his girlfriend Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a person of interest in the case and will not speak to law enforcement.
NORTH PORT — Dena Sternquist and her family made signs asking Brian Laundrie to "speak up."
They rode on a golf cart in front of the Laundrie's Wobasso Avenue home in North Port on Thursday.
On Friday, Sternquist organized a vigil for Gabby Petito at North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd.
It is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
"I know it's may rain the entire time, but it's important that we all gather and pray and show support for Gabby's family," Sternquist said. "People can bring umbrellas. I don't want anything negative or give him (Brian Laundrie) any attention he doesn't deserve. We will pray for Gabby's safe return home."
Gabby Petito went missing sometime in late August. After her family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11, North Port police have been investigating.
Petito lived in North Port before heading out west with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Laundrie returned without her and has refused to talk to police who are looking for clues that will tell them where she is.
Sternquist, a local Realtor, is still looking for someone to be the "master of ceremonies" who wants to speak tonight. She said she gets too nervous, but doesn't mind helping behind the scenes. She said if it's raining people can sit in their vehicles and still gather and pray.
"I am a mother of three little girls and this this heartbreaking, it's scary," she said. "I feel we need to come together as a community and help Gabby and her family. I want them to know North Port supports them, actually people from all over Florida are calling to thank me for arranging it. Everyone wants to know where Gabby is and wants her to return home."
Sternquist's husband, Jason, was interviewed by news outlets trying to get the word out about Gabby's disappearance.
Dena's children made signs that say "North Port loves Gabby," "Talk Brian" and "Bring Gabby Home." Dena made T-shirts for the vigil.
"If Gabby has any relatives here, we are inviting them to come so we can pray with them," she said. "We want them to know we support them."
