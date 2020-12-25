NORTH PORT — Tracy Hussey, of My Favorite Race Events, thanked everyone who participated virtually in their recent Jane E. Harry Memorial “Under the Moon” 5K race.
The fundraising race, dedicated to longtime North Port city employee, Jane Harry, was planned for earlier this year, but it postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the race was done virtually with participants choosing their own 5K running routes.
“Even though the participant numbers were small, we were able to give a $500 scholarship to Miss Darielle Costa,” Hussey said. “Darielle is attending the University of Florida. We wish her the best of luck in all she does. She is an amazing young woman, and we are proud to have her as our first recipient of this scholarship.”
Jane E. Harry died in 2019 after battling cancer.
Based in North Port, My Favorite Race Events produces fundraising 1K walkathons, 5Ks, 10Ks, and half marathons, and does race consulting. For more information, call Hussey at 941-504-0906.
