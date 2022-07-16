NORTH PORT — Tom Hanson and his guide dog Marco have something in common — they both have lost eyes.
At the age of 12, Hanson had one of his eyes removed due to a severe case of glaucoma, where the nerve connecting his eye to the brain was damaged due to high pressure.
“They tried treating it with drops, but the pressure kept getting worse,” he said.
His remaining eye was severely disfigured and he decided to have it removed in his late 20s.
For several years, he was reliant on his guide dog, Marco, to help him get around.
“He is my eyes,” Hanson said.
Marco helped Hanson around Harbor Cove near North Port, where he and his wife of 44 years, Sue, live.
Hanson earned a Ph.D in special education and had a varied career in education and government, including running state services for the blind in Illinois. In 1987, he returned to teach at the Wisconsin school for the blind he attended as a child. He retired from it in 2003 as superintendent.
Tom and Sue Hanson became North Port seasonal residents in 2003 and permanent residents in 2017.
Marco assisted Tom Hanson navigate at church, grocery stores and the Harbor Cove clubhouse.
“He has great memory recall,” Tom said. “He knows what row we sit in at church and automatically leads us there.”
Tom Hanson was matched with the golden retriever in 2013 by Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Michigan.
“Everything was free — they paid for my flights, my lodging and the training,” Hanson said. “They are funded by the Lion’s Club.”
Three weeks ago, 11-year-old Marco had his right eye removed due to uveitis, an intraocular inflammatory disease.
So now Hanson relies on his cane.
“It’s difficult, not having him to guide me,” Hanson said. “He would stop if something was in the way … now I have to constantly sweep my cane from left to right … it’s much slower. I was much more confident walking with him.”
Hanson also uses Aira, an app-based service for people who are blind or have low vision, that provides visual interpretation by trained agents for just about any task.
“I dropped a roll of duct tape while I was working outside, and I called and the agent told me to move my phone camera around the area, and they helped me find it within minutes.”
For now, Hanson is on a waiting list for another guide dog. He is No. 56 on the list at Leader Dogs.
“They average about six to eight matches every month, so it will probably be about seven months before I get a new dog.”
Tom and Sue Hanson plan to keep Marco and hope he gets along with a new guide dog. They’ve been leaving Marco at home for a few hours every day with their cat to start the separation process.
They don’t know what kind of breed it will be yet, since Leader Dogs train golden retrievers and Labradors. The dog will be around a year old once a match is found.
“They don’t all make it through the program — the ones that don’t are adopted out.”
For more information on Leader Dogs for the Blind, visit www.leaderdog.org.
