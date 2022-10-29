Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County

Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County are looking for volunteers.

 Photo provided

NORTH PORT —The group Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is seeking volunteers to work with adults who are learning English as a second language.

“Normally, our tutors spend one to two hours per week one-on-one with their students at a public library or other public place for tutoring sessions, plus another hour or less in preparation,” said Karen Bridegam, literacy coordinator for the nonprofit organization.


