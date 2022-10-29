NORTH PORT —The group Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is seeking volunteers to work with adults who are learning English as a second language.
“Normally, our tutors spend one to two hours per week one-on-one with their students at a public library or other public place for tutoring sessions, plus another hour or less in preparation,” said Karen Bridegam, literacy coordinator for the nonprofit organization.
Students and tutors can also work via Zoom, Skype or a combination of face to face and video chat tutoring.
The next tutor training sessions will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 at the Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
Those interested in becoming a tutor need to complete a volunteer profile form, which will be emailed along with a link to an orientation video. Once returned, people are be registered for the two-day tutor training session and given further instructions.
It is not necessary to have teaching experience or speak a foreign language to become a tutor, Bridegam said.
“Anyone who can read, write, and speak English and is willing to help someone can become a trained tutor,” Bridegam said. “We also have many other opportunities for volunteers to become involved with our organization, but tutors are our greatest need. We not only match tutors with students individually, but also provide various classes of different levels of English as a Second Language. We currently have 75 people waiting for a tutor, and more are registering every day.”
