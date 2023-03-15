Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County

Verna Silk and Olga Russkikh enjoy their friendship. Olga was Verna’s student and then a tutor with the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.

 PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC

NORTH PORT — Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is seeking volunteers to work with adults who are learning English as a second language.

“Normally, our tutors spend one to two hours per week one-on-one with their students at a public library or other public place for tutoring sessions, plus another hour or less in preparation,” said Karen Bridegam, literacy coordinator for Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.


