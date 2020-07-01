In-person graduation may happen, after all, for South County high schools, thanks to the help of volunteers and a school board member.
The announcement was made last week that in-person graduation ceremonies for all of Sarasota County public high schools — including North Port and Venice — would be cancelled as a result of the spike of COVID-19 cases. North Port and Venice had earlier been set for a July 16 graduation at CoolToday Park in North Port, with North Port's at 8 a.m. and Venice's at 8 p.m.
However, after the cancellation announcement on Friday, a group of community leaders approached Eric Robinson to ask for help. Robinson is a Sarasota County School Board member who is up for re-election in August.
Robinson booked the Venice High football field for July 17 and the North Port High football field for July 16, to hold "unofficial" graduation ceremonies.
"I'm hoping we'll be able to pull it off," said Robinson on Wednesday. "If we don't do it now, the window is closing very quickly."
Robinson said that the group will work to take RSVPs for how many students were interested in attending. Depending on how many people respond, they may have spread it out to two or three ceremonies to limit the amount of people at each event.
Safety is the first priority for both events, Robinson noted.
"These kids have lost so much, they lost prom, they lost senior skip day, being able to have a yearbook signed by their friends," Robinson said. "Graduation is one thing I didn't feel comfortable taking away from them."
Guests will be asked to bring their own chairs, which will be spaced 6 feet apart, everyone is required to wear masks, and there will be temperature checks prior to entering the field, he added.
A group of North Port volunteers will meet with Robinson at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, to discuss logistics about the possible NPHS graduation.
Anyone who would like to be involved in planning may contact Eric Robinson at eric@ericforsarasotaschools.com.
Charlotte County Public Schools' “Plan A” for live commencement ceremonies at various school football fields July 14-17 is still in place. “Plan B” is online ceremonies for each school in the event that the live ceremonies have to be canceled.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.