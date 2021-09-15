NORTH PORT — Volunteers of all ages are invited to join North Port Parks & Recreation and the Environmental Conservancy of North Port to help remove invasive plants at Myakahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Those interested can check-in at the welcome tent at the park from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The park is at 6968 Reistertown Road, North Port.
Volunteers will work until noon to help remove invasive plant species.
Organizers are scheduling the project to honor of National Public Lands Day.
“Our team, in partnership with the Environmental Conservancy of North Port, will supply maps, water, and guidance,” said Tricia Wisner, assistant director of Parks & Recreation. “So even if this is something you’ve never done before, we’d love for the community to join us and learn more about how to identify invasive plants and the importance of clearing them to make room for our native Florida foliage.”
Volunteers will be able to physically distance and may work in small groups if preferred.
“We recommend all participants follow current health and safety guidelines,” Wisner said.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear long-sleeve shirts and pants for their protection, and to bring gloves. Sunblock, bug spray and extra water are also encouraged.
There is no fee to participate but volunteers are asked to carpool if possible, as limited parking is available onsite.
All volunteers will need to complete a waiver before participating, and volunteers under the age of 18 must have a signed waiver and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
