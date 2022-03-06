SARASOTA — North Port High School would lose the most if the voter referendum doesn’t pass on Tuesday.
Middle schools and elementary schools would also lose some funding.
Sarasota County Schools will learn if funding will continue from the 1 mill referendum on Tuesday.
Mark Grossenbacher is serving in his first year as principal of Woodland Middle School in North Port. He came to North Port from Englewood Elementary. He said he’s concerned about what both schools would lose if the referendum doesn’t pass.
“Woodland Middle would lose $1.2 million out of our school budget,” he said. “That’s pay for the career adviser, gifted teacher, drama, dance, art and music teacher and several others like our ESOL liaison, foreign language teacher and behavior specialist. Everyone of these positions are valuable to the school for the students.”
If the referendum doesn’t pass, Englewood Elementary School would lose an art, music, science and reading teacher along with a receptionist and library aide at a cost of $583,286 which includes the loss of extra-duty and instructional days.
Charter schools in the district would also be impacted including both SKY Academy middle schools in Englewood at $394,767 for teachers and $234,726 in Venice.
Imagine School of North Port, another Sarasota County charter school which has an elementary and high school in the city, would lose $1.7 million in funded teacher positions.
If the referendum passes, it would bring $71.6 million to the district, equating to $1,692 per student.
Renewing the voter-approved referendum will not increase taxes for Sarasota County residents. The 1 mill has been in place since 2002.
For every $1,000 in-home assessment, there will be a $1 tax. On a home valued at $250,000, the tax equates to $250.
Sarasota County is one of only two school districts in the state to be graded “A” by the Florida Department of Education every year since grading began in 2004.
Members of the School Board along with Superintendent Brennan Asplen have been hosting speaking engagements throughout communities in the county over the past few months.
“This additional funding allows us to continue our commitment to closing the achievement gap, avoiding the summer slide, recruiting and retaining outstanding teachers, upholding strong graduation rates and enhancing the safety and security of our schools,” Asplen told The Daily Sun in a recent interview. “We can also hire additional staff to support our students and teachers, including clerical positions, aides and school counselors.”
Renewing the referendum will help the district keep the additional 30 minutes of instruction per school day – 18 extra days each year – and pay for teacher salaries and fund sports, music and arts programs in schools. When a child completes all 13 grades in Sarasota County, they will have received an additional one year of instruction because of the extra 30 minutes of classroom time per school day.”
Referendum dollars can only be spent on students in the district.
“People are moving here to attend our schools,” Asplen said. “The additional instruction time impacts college admission rates for our high school students.”
