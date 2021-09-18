NORTH PORT — After more than 100 residents chanted in front of Christopher and Rhonda Laundrie’s Wabasso Avenue home Friday night, North Port police blocked the driveway and rerouted traffic Saturday.
Reporters from local and national news outlets come and go all hours of the day and night. Passing vehicles also yell out things at the home.
A few reporters set up tents and parked near the North Port couple’s home last week after Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who lived there with Brian’s parents for two years, was reported missing on Sept. 11. Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trip on July 2 and Brian returned home to his parent’s house in North Port in Petito’s van without her.
Looking for answers and wanting to catch a glimpse of the media circus, gawkers drive up and down Wabasso Avenue, many film what they see and others scream “Where’s Gabby?” as they drive by.
William Guthrie lives across the street from where Fox News set up a tent. He watched as the crew received a pizza delivery from fans in Oregon on Saturday afternoon. Guthrie and other neighbors had trouble getting their mail, other deliveries, garbage pickup and any peace in the past few days.
Jonathan Riches, a Petito family friend, yelled for hours on a bullhorn Friday night.
“Come out Brian, cooperate with police,” he said on the driveway of the home. “Where’s Gabby? Take responsibility Brian, tell her parents what you know. Brian, be a man.”
“All you have to do is see the pain and suffering on Gabby’s parents’ faces to know how inhumane this is to them,” Riches said. “All he has to do is tell police what he knows. The parents want answers, we want answers.”
After reporters rushed the lawn of the Laundrie home Friday night, the North Port Police Department asked everyone to move back. An officer stood on the lawn as others protested in the street until about 9:30 p.m. Heavy rains came and the crowd dispersed.
Some returned Saturday forcing police to temporarily make Wabasso Avenue a one-way street. An officer wouldn’t let traffic in on Savia Street after some got stuck in ruts made by all of the traffic, people illegally parked on private property, a reporter’s car broke down, a minor crash occurred by a speeding car that hit a van, and at times, news tents block a section of the road.
“Fox News comes here at 3 a.m.,” Guthrie said. “I asked a reporter to move their vehicle because it was blocking my mailbox. My neighbor asked someone to move their car and was yelled at. People are getting their cars stuck in the mud. One person had to be towed. We’ve had enough. It’s a mess.”
But, North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor noted, it is a public road.
“People have a right to be on it,” Taylor said. “But, they should not be on private property without permission. In my two decades of being in journalism, I have never seen news crews creep up on a person’s property while investigators were inside the home.”
Neighbors hammered stakes and put up “no trespassing” signs to prevent people from parking on their front yards, which are drenched from recent rain. Deep ruts are in some yards and along vacant property on Wabasso Avenue.
“We moved here in June,” Guthrie said, adding after calling police, he and his neighbors were told the media can be on the roadway near their homes. The couple is asked questions they can’t answer. They met the Laundries but don’t know anything about the current situation.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” he said, adding he hasn’t seen Brian. “His dad checked the mail today (Saturday) and all of the reporters rushed to take his picture.”
