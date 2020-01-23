NSwafflehouse012420c.JPG

Waffle House employees are ready for the crowds waiting to order breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-between at the new restaurant in North Port.

NORTH PORT — It was nearly three months later than expected, but the city’s Waffle House finally opened to the public at mid-day Thursday.

For those on hand, the wait for their All Star Specials and Texas Melts, had ended.

False reports of an opening blasted across social media late Wednesday night, as people spied employees inside the restaurant. Were they scrambling eggs and frying bacon? Scattering, smothering and covering hash browns?

As it turned out, it was only a training exercise, a dress rehearsal for the grilling and serving crews.

At dawn Wednesday, the “Open Soon” signs still adorned the windows, although a flurry of activity pointed to the break-through that was about to come.

Some time around 11 a.m. the signs came down. This was it. The Waffle House was having a “soft opening” for the the lunch crowd.

Blll Gunnin, president of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was surprised when he looked out of his office at the restaurant around noon. “It was definitely open,” he said. “And then the cars began to fill the parking lot.”

Word spread and fans filled the eatery. The place was busy all afternoon with people trying to decide between waffles, chicken or both, or what toppings to put on their chili.

The Waffle House is at 1139 Sumter Blvd., North Port, between City Hall and Taco Bell.

