NORTH PORT— A North Port man faces charges of video voyeurism for taking pictures up a woman's dress at Walmart.
Police say there were multiple images on his phone, and police are looking for other victims.
A woman called police to the North Port Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, Sept. 6, after a witness told her a man had taken pictures of her underneath her dress.
Reports identify the man as 54-year-old Joey Lee Kauffman of the 3900 block of Holin Lane. Kauffman's arrest report shows he told police he worked as a maintenance person at Walmart.
Management at the Walmart store said Monday Kauffman does not work there anymore.
The woman followed Kauffman to the front of the store and told store managers of the incident. Management confronted Kauffman and asked to look at his phone. He allowed them to look, but they didn't find any photos of the woman, records show.
Police conducted a follow up interview at Kauffman's home four days later. Kauffman admitted to taking the photos, adding that he deleted them immediately after, police said.
When asked if he had any other victims on his phone, Kauffman told police he had maybe four or five that were deleted, the affidavit states.
Police took his phone into evidence and retrieved three photos of the woman from Walmart and "numerous other photos of unidentified victims." The report did not state whether the other victims were photographed in Walmart.
Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, said the digital forensic team found images of more than a dozen unsuspecting females from Kauffman's phone.
Kauffman was charged Saturday with one count of video voyeurism and bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail on $1,500 bond.
Police are asking victims to come forward. Please contact Officer Shannon Fortuno at 941-467-0281 or sfortuno@northportpd.com.
