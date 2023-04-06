Legacy Trail North Port Connector ribbon cutting

Bicyclists prepare to take a ride on a portion of the Legacy Trail.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

SARASOTA — Sarasota County ranks among the healthiest of Florida’s 67 counties in terms of health outcomes according to data released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

According to the just-released report, the county ranks No. 12 among all Florida counties in terms of health outcomes.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments