Wanted: North Port Aquatic Center vandals, culprits caught on camera

NORTH PORT — North Port police want your help identifying at least two vandals who damaged the North Port Aquatics Center.
The late-night run involved at least four boys or men, but two pranksters turned vandals were caught on camera roaming the complex at 6205 W. Price Blvd. North Port police posted photos of the two, one in a hoodie, both in a pool area between midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The culprits pulled a fire alarm as they were leaving the area across from North Port High School.
North Port police on Thursday had taken tips from locals viewing photos posted on the department’s Facebook page, said Josh Taylor, the city’s communications manager. A couple of names matched from those callers. But there had been no arrests.
“This is not how you social distance,” Taylor said in a social media posting.
The intruders had hopped a fence at the $12 million aquatics center, started their trespass run by spring-boarding into one of the pools. But pranking turned expensive and vicious, as two remaining culprits found an unlocked door to a men’s restroom. They threw paper rolls and clogged toilets before pulling the fire alarm and vanishing.
The complex is run by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and is closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Damage figures weren’t released.
Other than mayhem at the pool, good news was that citywide crime and traffic violations as of Thursday were down significantly, Taylor said. COVID-19 rules are keeping us at home and less likely to cause problems.
“People,” he said, ”have been behaving themselves.”
