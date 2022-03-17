NORTH PORT — Lyudmila Biolokon lost her car. Her wedding rings. Her country.
And now the former Ukrainian is trying to find her purpose.
A pensioner from Kyiv living in North Port, Biolokon and her husband Greg had toggled between the city and their Kyiv home, spending holidays and summers there. Greg is a former U.S. Marine and had met his wife in Ukraine as a visitor.
And so it was this last Christmas in downtown Kyiv, the pair living 11 floors up in a metropolis of about 3 million. They had planned to return to North Port in February.
Then the bombs started falling.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's army was invading. Shocked and scared, the couple would bolt, leaving with passports, hiking clothes and a bag of stuff. Everything else stayed, possibly destroyed, certainly looted, Lyudmila said.
“And my wedding rings,” she said of her most cherished possession left behind. “I still haven't told my husband.”
Lyudmila Biolokon told the couple's story Wednesday, days after returning from Poland, where the couple had departed after weeks on the run, hiding and dodging death.
A small woman with sad eyes in a traditionally embroidered blouse, she was at the home of a North Port friend, Janie Moore, a silky yellow and blue Ukrainian flag draped over the couch. They were with North Port Commissioner Jill Luke, a vocal advocate for the city's Ukraine/Slav population.
“Breaks my heart,” Luke said of what was happening, of what Lyudmila and Greg had endured. “Nobody in 2022 should have to go through those experiences.”
Lyudmila, who is 58 and retired from an IT services and corporate career in Ukraine, spoke with hands folded in her lap. Moore's house was shadowy in the late afternoon, befitting the mood.
Lyudmila, called Ludie, flashed back to Ukraine, life under a Soviet umbrella of republics, of the Cold War ending, of Ukrainians working through their issues to become what it is, or was until pre-dawn on Feb. 24.
“I thought it was fireworks, this sound outside our house,” she said of the first whumping of artillery. “My husband was like, it's OK, let's go to the park and feed the swans.”
But things escalated and the couple fled, first for a Kyiv suburb and then to western Ukraine — in all about 600 kilometers or 375 miles — always in fear of jet planes or missiles ending their lives.
Along their three-week journey, ensnarled traffic dodging felled trees and bricks to slow invaders, Lyudmila saw amazing things, however, villagers running up to cars with food and water, for instance, she said. She spoke of people in miles-long lines, calmly awaiting their turns at gas pumps, of women seeing their conscripts off, those men to resist and possibly die.
Some of these Territorial Defense units were given a single rifle and 30 bullets, she later learned, to fight machine guns. And like unearthly trash-pickers, the units removing reflective or electronic devices infiltrators had left to signal Russian pilots.
Her account is of average people sacrificing themselves to defend others or their families against militaristic aggressors, she said.
“Greg still doesn't believe it,” Lyudmila said of her husband's experience. “But he saw it.”
The couple in early March crossed the Ukraine-Polish border.
They had left their car with friends. Even then acts of kindness, Lyudmila said, as Polish guards waved women and kids with any hint of paperwork across the frontier, where they were greeted with hot tea and snacks, “or a situation from the film,” she said, referencing the drama of a movie.
They caught flights to Amsterdam, Atlanta and to Florida. Lyudmila has kept four sets of flight tickets that became useless as Ukrainian airports closed.
Arriving in Fort Myers, Lyudmila and Greg outside the terminal appeared suddenly from among thousands of festive spring-breakers, Moore said, as if the seas had parted, and at which point Lyudmila in the safety of Moore's car let go and sobbed.
And leaving the airport, “a plane went over the freeway,” Moore added. “They both stopped talking to listen. It was like, oh my God.”
Lyudmila Biolokon back in North Port looks to re-purpose herself, she said, get vocal and busy, speaking to groups, seek donations, anything to resist inhumanity.
“I want peace in this world,” she said.
