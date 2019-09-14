NORTH PORT — First the Springs itself was designated a historic site. Now the buildings at Warm Mineral Springs have received the same designation.
City officials said Friday they learned that the National Park Service has officially listed the Warm Mineral Springs Building Complex in the National Registry of Historic Places.
Among the buildings listed at the Springs Park are the admission building, the spa and cyclorama.
The city applied for the designation as part of the master plan for Warm Mineral Springs. The springs and its 81 acres was bought by the city along with Sarasota County in 2010 for $5.5 million. Later disagreements on its operation led to its closure twice in about a year before the county sold its half to North Port for $2.75 million in 2014.
The age of the structures — which were built in the 1950s — have long been an issue with a variety of plumbing problems recently. It was closed several times in 2017.
"The listing of them as historic buildings helps us to receive grants to restore them," Laura Ansel, spokesperson for the city's parks and recreation department, said. "The historic designation may put some restrictions on what we can do with the buildings, but we are just beginning to sort that out."
Warm Mineral Springs Park is historically significant to the social history of Florida because it served as a site for the second phase of Florida's Quadricentennial. For three months, beginning in December, 1959, 400 years of Florida's history was celebrated. Artifacts recovered at the site has put human habitation in the area at more than 6,000 years ago.
The nomination for the historic designation was filed in November of last year.
Several other buildings in the area were already under the designation. The springs were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
In its application for the designation, the city noted “the motel was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. The Warm Mineral Springs Park Spa Building and Cyclorama were designed in 1959 by architect Jack West, a leader of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement.”
More information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, can be found online at www.CityofNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
