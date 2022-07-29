NORTH PORT — The city's Warm Mineral Springs Park remains closed until an alligator is removed, a Parks and Recreation division spokesperson said Friday.
Contract trappers were onsite Friday afternoon.
The popular tourist draw was closed several times in the last year due to alligators. Crews will check spa waters and the surrounding shoreline prior to re-opening, said Laura Ansel, the city's Marketing Outreach Coordinator for Parks & Recreation.
Employees are on the lookout for alligators, which tend to move from place to place this time of year.
“They check every morning,” she said of workers clearing trespassing animals.
She reminded visitors to check the Florida Fish and Wild Commission's "Living with Alligators" guide at myfwc.com.
North Port offers free admission to the park for Sarasota County residents on Saturday. It's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis. You must bring an ID showing you live in Sarasota County.
Warm Mineral Springs, at 12200 San Servando Ave., and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Acceptable proof of residency includes a driver’s license or a utility bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission and must be booked in advance and paid for separately.
