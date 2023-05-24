SARASOTA — With both Warm Mineral Springs Inc. and Sarasota County claiming ownership to a 3.9-acre property at the end of Loranza Avenue near North Port, something had to give.
On Wednesday morning, Sarasota County commissioners approved a settlement with the company to end a decades-long dispute over ownership of the property.
Warm Mineral Springs Inc. claimed precedent in ownership over the county by virtue of a quit claim deed from A.E. and Mary Blackburn to the company in 1955.
Following a subsequent series of transfers beginning in 1977, the county obtained ownership of the property and others parcels by a warranty deed in 2004.
The following year, the county conveyed a one-half interest in the property to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly known as Swiftmud.
The disputed land is not part of the Warm Mineral Springs property owned by the city of North Port.
In August 2022, Warm Mineral Springs Inc. filed a lawsuit with the circuit court in Sarasota seeking a declaration that it, not the county and Swiftmud, owned the property based on the 1955 deed.
In a memo to commissioners explaining the settlement agreement with the company, Sarasota County Attorney Rick Elbrecht explained the county surveyor had investigated and determined that WMS did in fact own the property.
With the county wanting the property as “part of an extension of Legacy Trail into those lands adjacent to Warm Mineral Springs,” according to the memo, the county entered negotiations with the company to end the litigation.
Under the terms of the settlement, Elbrecht told commissioners Wednesday, the county will purchase the parcel for $240,000, which includes almost $33,000 in attorney fees incurred by the company.
Elbrecht’s memo also explained that the county had filed a title insurance claim with its insurer to recoup some of the funds spent.
“The insurer has acknowledged the claim and is in the process of obtaining an appraisal for the value of the property,” the memo concluded.
Commissioners had no discussion on the matter other than ribbing Elbrecht about this being his last official meeting with the board. He will be retiring from the county on June 9.
