NORTH PORT — City officials plan to move forward with a proposed development plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park.
The North Port City Commission is entering a "evaluation and negotiation phase" with Warm Mineral Springs Development Group for a public-private partnership — calling it a P3 — that would see the construction of resort facilities in part of the park area.
In a Wednesday news release, City Manager Jerome Fletcher said that North Port was seeking a partnership that "enhances and protects this important asset without burdening City taxpayers."
"We are excited to bring a higher quality experience to Warm Mineral Springs while preserving the cultural and environmental value of this historical site," Fletcher stated in the release.
The City Commission initially received two unsolicited partnership proposals for Warm Mineral Springs last September. The proposal from WMS Development Group was reviewed and accepted as a qualifying proposal at a November meeting.
A more detailed proposal was submitted for "competitive review" by the prospective developer in January, according to the press release.
Another interested responder asked for a brief extension to submit a similar bid. However, even with the extension, the process was closed by March 20.
With only one qualifying bid entered, the City Commission then entered the evaluation and negotiation phase.
"At this stage, the independent research includes a geotechnical study, statistically valid community survey for public feedback and a wildlife survey," the release read. "Per City Ordinance, the City Manager has established a negotiations team concerning the P3 qualifying project and chosen a firm to provide required evaluation and input for this proposal and throughout the negotiation process."
"Let's keep things green, and let's preserve it as best we can," resident James Strauser said during public comment at a December meeting.
Tensions around Warm Mineral Springs Park became more tense after Hurricane Ian, when the park suffered extensive damage to existing administrative and recreation buildings.
Admissions to Warm Mineral Springs Park, as well as general management, were previously managed by National and State Park Concessions, a park management company. After the storm, and several weeks of closure, the City Commission voted to end their existing contract and have city staff temporarily run the park directly.
Fletcher has stressed that the current arrangement is meant as a stopgap until a P3 agreement is reached and the future private partner can take over park management again.
Warm Mineral Springs Park is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public on Friday, April 7.
The press release from Wednesday noted that options for amending the city's 2019 Comprehensive Plan will be discussed at an upcoming City Commission workshop, in conjunction with the evaluation and review of WMS Development Group's proposal.
The workshop meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at North Port City Hall in the Commission Chamber on Monday, April 10.
