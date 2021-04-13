WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — The transformation of a faded North Port tourist attraction must wait till June.
Even then, Warm Mineral Springs may not change.
The North Port City Commission delayed reshaping Warm Mineral Springs on Tuesday.
The state historic site and city park a mile off Tamiami Trail opened its park and mineral springs in the 1950s and haven’t changed much since.
Commissioners on Tuesday had the first of four phases to rebuild Warm Mineral Springs; a plan of about $9.2 million that included building restorations, new parking and other upgrades.
The entire cost of renovating Warm Mineral Springs in four phases was pegged at $25 million, commissioners learned.
Officials leaned toward approval of that first phase — albeit by a slim margin, as Commissioner Barbara Langdon and Vice Mayor Pete Emrich opposed those plans.
Commissioners Debbie McDowell and Alice White and Mayor Jill Luke agreed in principle on the park’s first-phase restoration, however.
“Water and sewer (extensions to Warm Mineral Springs), yes,” Emrich said. “People are looking at their wallets right now … and I can’t blame them.”
Langdon disavowed shifting chunks of surtaxes to Warm Mineral Springs.
But Luke, White and McDowell pushed for approval.
Luke talked about a restored Warm Mineral Springs that “perfected and enhanced … will make even more money” than what it now collects through a private vendor, she said.
Tuesday’s momentum ended, however, as Emrich and Langdon pushed for a workshop to examine spending options.
White was the lone “no” vote on the workshop idea.
“I just wanted to see this move forward,” she said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.