NORTH PORT — The transformation of a faded city tourist attraction must wait till June.
Even then, Warm Mineral Springs may not change.
City commissioners on Tuesday delayed reshaping Warm Mineral Springs, a state historic site and city park along Tamiami Trail, Florida's principal western roadway until Interstate 75 opened in 1968. The park and its mineral spa date to the 1950s and haven't changed much since.
Commissioners Tuesday had before them the first of four phases to rebuild Warm Mineral Springs, a plan of about $9.2 million that included building restorations, new parking and other upgrades. Much of that cost was funding of more than $1.5 million from banked Warm Mineral Springs' fees and gift shop revenue, redirected surtaxes, North Port park impact fees, even stimulus money headed to the city.
North Port receives about $10 million a year in surtaxes, which derive from a shared 1-cent sales tax in Sarasota County. The entire cost of renovating Warm Mineral Springs in four phases was pegged at $25 million, with completion years down the road, commissioners on Tuesday learned.
Tuesday's commission hearing, including presentations by design consultants with Kimley-Horn, Sandy Pfundheller, the city's parks and recreation director, architects and utilities experts, leaned toward approval of that first phase — albeit by a slim margin, as Commissioner Barbara Langdon and Vice Mayor Pete Emrich had opposed those plans.
They insisted that money could be better spent elsewhere. Commissioners Debbie McDowell and Alice White and Mayor Jill Luke all agreed in principle on the park's first-phase restoration, however.
“Water and sewer (extensions to Warm Mineral Springs), yes,” Emrich said. “People are looking at their wallets right now … and I can't blame them.”
Langdon disavowed shifting chunks of surtaxes to Warm Mineral Springs. In an earlier meeting on the same topic, for instance, she said: “The days of proceeding in that manner are over,” meaning freely spending on public projects.
But Luke, White and McDowell had seemingly pushed for approval on Tuesday. Luke talked about a restored Warm Mineral Springs that “perfected and enhanced … will make even more money” than what it now collects through a private vendor, she said. And McDowell was pleased that Sarasota County's Legacy Trail, a looping biking and walking route, would someday run through an enhanced Warm Mineral Springs.
Tuesday's momentum melted, however, as Emrich and Langdon pushed for a workshop to examine spending options. Luke and McDowell would side with the majority. White was the lone “no” vote.
“I just wanted to see this move forward,” she said.
North Port commissioners meet next at 6 p.m. April 27. A special meeting to discuss a West Villages de-annexation study is April 29. Both are public hearings. City Hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
