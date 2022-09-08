NORTH PORT — The city is revising its plans to rebuild tourist-friendly Warm Mineral Springs, a North Port park drawing thousands of visitors while creating a fund balance, rare in recreation circles.
New plans on Thursday included $1 million in cuts, but also placing segments of a first phase restoration on hold.
North Port had budgeted nearly $10 million for the first of several phases, but a lone bid for the work this summer was $17 million.
Construction and rising supply costs were blamed.
Shaving such planned amenities as bus loops, a rain garden, parking and refurbishing the welcome/admissions center were cuts suggested by the design firm Kimley-Horn & Associates.
The City Commission has a final say on spending.
Thursday’s meeting was informational, a firmer plan is scheduled for Monday at a commission hearing.
The new emphasis by Kimley-Horn focuses on restoring structures such as the park’s spa and a cafe, connecting water and sewer lines and other modifications, so-called Building B improvements, “or what we identified as the most important part of the (phase one) project,” Parks & Recreation Division Director Sandy Pfundheller said.
Surrounding structures will be delayed, she said.
North Port was to spend $9.4 million to restore Warm Mineral Springs’ buildings, and up to $30 million to develop the park’s surrounding 62 acres, officials decided last year. A master plan was approved in 2019. The final package followed public feedback and surveys.
North Port prioritized Warm Mineral Springs since taking ownership. It had been privately owned in previous decades.
Artifacts from humans have been discovered along with animal remains about 10,000 years old. Warm Mineral Springs was exploited by treasure-seekers until the 1970s.
The site gained protected status, listed with the National Register of Historic Places. North Port and Sarasota County took joint ownership in 2010, with North Port taking control in 2012. It is an ongoing source of revenue, as visitors flock there.
Last year’s park attendance equated to nearly $1.8 million in tickets, annual passes and gift shop sales. The vendor managing Warm Mineral Springs, Fort Pierce-based National and State Park Concessions, collects a $50,000 monthly fee, the balance banked by the city, a spokesperson said.
Proceeds from North Port’s share of a 1% countywide sales tax and redirected funding from other projects would cover the initial restoration.
The public-private partnership route is likely in restoring Warm Mineral Springs, North Port Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon had said, as it’s “just too big a project to try using tax money … too much for a municipality to do.”
Langdon was absent Thursday from a hearing that included a commission vote on the $214 million 2022-2023 budget and acceptance of a flat millage rate of 3.7667.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell voted “no” on the package, arguing that because commissioners were not allowed to suggest line-by-line cuts or modifications, this budget “did not earn my vote.”
