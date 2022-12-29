NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs Park passholders can now make up for lost time post-Hurricane Ian.
The city of North Port announced Thursday that prorated refunds or extensions would be offered to those who bought annual or multiday passes before Warm Mineral Springs was closed due to hurricane damage.
“While (North Port) does not have a set reopening date yet, current projections are for a reopening sometime in March,” the news release read.
The announcement follows an emergency order signed by City Manager Jerome Fletcher on Dec. 14 that allows North Port to change the refund policy.
Passholders who would like to request a refund can stop by the Morgan Family Community Center, located at 6207 West Price Boulevard, during the following dates and times starting on Jan. 3:
• Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.
• Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
To qualify for a refund, passes must not be expired as of Sept. 27, 2022.
Patrons will be asked to complete the refund request form, provide a photo ID, and turn in their pass. The name on the photo ID must match the name on the Warm Mineral Springs Park pass.
Staff will provide a copy of the form to the patron for documentation. Refund requests will take a few weeks to process and will be issued to valid passholders via a check.
Passholders who don’t live in North Port city limits can fill out an online refund request form at:
Valid passholders will need to mail their passes to the Morgan Family Community Center. Online refunds cannot be processed until the physical pass is received.
Alternatively, passholders can choose to extend the time for their passes to be in effect.
The calculation for extended time will be based upon the closure date of Sept. 27, 2022, and confirmation of the reopening date, which was not announced as of Thursday.
City officials have previously noted that a reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park will depend on the acquisition and setup of a modular admissions building, portable restrooms, and the installation of ADA-compliant walkways and electrical systems, in addition to hiring staff.
