NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs reopened to the public Wednesday — just in time to host a countywide historical event.
The city-owned and operated park stayed closed last week after Hurricane Elsa damaged some of the locker room-spa facilities. City officials were getting ready to reopen when someone spotted a medium-sized alligator in the middle of the mineral-infused pond. As wildlife workers were chasing down the reptile, structural engineers discovered more damage to the buildings and closed the facility for several more days.
The springs reopened Wednesday, said Laura Ansel, spokesperson for the city's Parks & Recreation department. While the spa will stay closed, the city has brought in portable restrooms and handwashing stations.
The reopening comes in time for Warm Mineral Springs for a Sarasota County event. The closing ceremonies of the Sarasota County Centennial are planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the park, 12200 San Servando Ave.
For more information, please call 941-426-1692 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
