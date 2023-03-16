NORTH PORT — Local residents and visitors may soon be able to return to Warm Mineral Springs and its waters.
According to North Port’s website, the park is set for a “tentative reopening” in the first week of April.
City staff stated the exact date of reopening will depend upon the completion of site work by an external contractor.
“This site work is required for reopening, as it involves hooking up the potable water, electrical and other utilities, as well as adding the sidewalks necessary for ADA accessibility, which will allow our visitors to safely get to the water,” the webpage reads.
Warm Mineral Springs Park received heavy damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, leading the City Commission to close the park to allow repairs to the buildings and cleanup of its waters.
Months of closure have helped to fuel protests and public comment chains urging city leaders to open the park back up to the public as soon as possible, with or without buildings like the cyclorama.
The announcement represents a slight delay from previous estimations that Warm Mineral Springs would be reopened by March.
Prior to Hurricane Ian, the park was operated by National and State Park Concessions via a contract with the city of North Port. The contract was placed on pause after the extent of the damage was known at the park.
The City Commission ultimately voted to end the contract in December and directed city staff to take over the functions previous carried out by Concessions.
Commissioners at the time said that they were anticipating a public-private partnership to revitalize Warm Mineral Springs in the future. City staff would only run the park on a temporary status until another private company is found that could take on the project long-term.
Representatives from North Port’s Communications office said that modular structures for an admissions building and restroom trailer were delivered to the premises on Feb. 22.
Seasonal lifeguards for the park are currently being recruited directly by North Port. Other seasonal positions are being hired through Ad-Vance Talent Solutions.
Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com
