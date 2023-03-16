Hurricane Ian Warm Mineral Springs damage

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs sustained “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian last September.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — Local residents and visitors may soon be able to return to Warm Mineral Springs and its waters.

According to North Port’s website, the park is set for a “tentative reopening” in the first week of April.


