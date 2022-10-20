North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher, right, thanks Beth Duda, director of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading program for the Patterson Foundation, for coming to North Port to help residents in need.
Kiwanis Club of North Port member Charlene Adkins, who runs the Children’s Community Clothing Closet, helps at the laundry event.
Retired school teacher Susan Owens, a Kiwanis member, helps Lamarque Elementary School student Michael Miller with school supplies.
Volunteer Alison Posner-Solares, right, helps residents with some new clothing donations.
Members of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading from The Patterson Foundation, recently gave quarters to residents to do more than 500 loads of wash in North Port.
NORTH PORT – Several groups converged in North Port over the weekend to help those hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.
Kiwanis Club of North Port, the nonprofit Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, The Patterson Foundation, the owner of North Port Village Laundry, and volunteers and donors were at the Winn-Dixie plaza on U.S. 41 — all providing something to struggling parents and children. Linemen working the region even had their dirty clothes washed for free.
Parents whose children lost school supplies when their home flooded also received some clothing, new socks and underwear and school supplies.
The plaza had a flea-market feel, with backpacks, school supplies, food and bathroom stuff given away. The Children’s Community Clothing Closet of North Port also donated boxes of clothing, socks and shoes. As the supply dwindled, fresh donations arrived — by the truckload.
The Kiwanis Club of North Port has run the “Children’s Community Clothing Closet” for decades, but Ian had damaged a new temporary building used for donations.
The club received tarps, hygiene items and cleaning supplies from the Live Oak Kiwanis Clubs, Florida.
The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading had a booth inside North Port Village Laundry, where The Patterson Foundation’s donation to cover laundry expenses was happening. Gift cards and other donations also came from more than 800 Heron Creek homeowners, Move Mountains, When All Else Fails, Venice and Sarasota fire departments, CenterPlace Health, Sarasota County Health Department and the South Sarasota United Way.
The plaza place had a festive feel, people re-supplying, perhaps happy for the first time since Ian arrived on Sept. 28.
“It frees people the money to pay bills or buy gas for their generators,” Kiwanis Club President Elaine Allen-Emrich said — Allen-Emrich is a staff writer for The Daily Sun. “Several groups pitched in to help for the first time. It could be the start of several new partnerships.”
People disinfected what Ian had soaked, or workers cleaned their clothes at no cost. Some linemen had lived in temporary camps, stringing hammocks or sleeping in their trucks until the area’s power grid was restored. There were 506 loads of wash done which helped 53 families.
It was great to make a difference, said Natalia Corral, a North Port High School junior and North Port High School Key Club volunteer at Saturday’s event.
“This time, everybody needed help,” she said.
David Pickert had his workers at North Port Village Laundry assisting with cleaning chores. The Patterson Foundation had donated hundreds of dollars in coins to operate 25 washers and 24 dryers working nonstop.
Greeting a lineman dragging a bag of wash into the shop, Pickert was upbeat, even though his business was shut down for two weeks due to the storm.
