NORTH PORT – Several groups converged in North Port over the weekend to help those hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

Kiwanis Club of North Port, the nonprofit Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, The Patterson Foundation, the owner of North Port Village Laundry, and volunteers and donors were at the Winn-Dixie plaza on U.S. 41 — all providing something to struggling parents and children. Linemen working the region even had their dirty clothes washed for free.


