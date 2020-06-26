NORTH PORT — Parking passes for the city’s July 4 fireworks show may be gone by the time you read this.
But even if the 750 free passes go — about 40% were gone late Friday — there are places other than inside your car to watch fireworks. The viewing radius around North Port High School is a couple of miles. Officials warn, however, to practice social-distancing, as COVID-19 numbers in Florida hit highs Friday and Saturday.
And there’s the option of staying home, as the city will stream its Freedom Fireworks on its Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Live-streaming, city spokesperson Laura Ansel said, “is a little more important this year.”
Because of the coronavirus, North Port had altered its format for the July 4 celebration. It issued the parking passes to city residents as a way to celebrate and maintain distance. A Memorial Day event had a similar choice of remaining in the car to observe the ceremony at city hall. July 4 participants also should remain with their vehicles.
Remaining passes would be issued to those living outside North Port starting at noon Monday.
The pass entitles holders to watch the fireworks in venues half-mooning around North Port High, including Heron Creek Middle, Butler Park and the high school lot. You won’t get in without a parking pass. Portable restrooms with hand-washing stations will be in the three venues.
North Port, in live-streaming the 30-minute show, will have a communications staffer atop the tallest slide at the Aquatic Center, which provides a clean panorama.
The show’s sponsors include American Irrigation, Pet Supplies Plus-North Port and WKDW 97.5 FM. Event partners are Garden State Fireworks, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School. The cost to produce the light and sound show is about $35,000. It starts at 9 p.m. Use your own music for the event or pipe in a broadcast from the community radio station, WKDW 97.5 FM.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.