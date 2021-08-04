NORTH PORT — All customers of North Port Utilities should continue to boil water for consumption — drinking, cooking, making ice, teeth-brushing — until the city rescinds the cautionary advisory, city officials said Wednesday.
An accidental break in a main water line Tuesday morning caused pressure to drop below safe levels. It also triggered the city to issue a precautionary water boil that will stay in effect through Thursday morning — or beyond, depending on the outcome of bacteria testing is complete.
Water should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 minute. Bottled water may be used as an alternative. Showers, baths, clothes-washing with city water should all be OK.
The cautionary boil also extends to Charlotte County, where 79 Charlotte County Utilities customers are supplied by North Port Utilities. It also includes North Port Utilities customers in the Wellen Park neighborhoods.
When water is cleared for consumption, the city will issue a notification on the city websites, social media, and through email notifications to those who are signed up for it. The break affected a wide area, since the line is a large 16-inch main, and is only about a half-mile from the city’s water treatment plant just off North Port Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.
Workers were able to close valves that isolated the broken pipe and allowed water to bypass the break and flow to homes and businesses about 30 minutes after the accident.
