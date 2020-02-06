Water you waiting for? Meet Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy CEO

Editor’s note: This is occasional series profiles North Port business owners.
We came from water. So why not heal with it?
North Port’s Brenda VanSalisbury is owner/CEO of Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy. She shared the practice of water therapy ... and then some.
You got started how?
“When I used to do home health, I found that people got stronger but their pain wasn’t really reduced all that much. I had a patient who used to talk of how she would go in the pool to exercise every day but couldn’t do it anymore because she was afraid of the steps and doing them alone. Finally, after many weeks, I decided to get her in the pool.
“She lit up with excitement. She felt free and hadn’t moved that way in several years. She had a lot of arthritis and back pain. The exercises we did strengthened her core — which supported her spine — and she had a significant reduction in pain, something that I wasn’t achieving on land. So I got hooked.
“I started putting several patients in the pool … and they got better fast. The problem was most pools weren’t heated and a lot of the patients couldn’t do the stairs. I had a nice pool, so I decided I would use it for rehabilitation and get a chair-lift. Four years later that one idea has touched hundreds of lives.
When did aquatic therapy go mainstream?
“The use of the water for rehabilitation has been around since the early 1900s. It was in later years that the scientists started to figure out the magic of buoyancy and viscosity and how it applies to rehabilitation.”
What are water’s benefits?
“When you are in chest-deep water, you are only 20% weight-bearing on your joints and spine. This makes moving in the water easier. When this happens, you can work your entire body without pain. The viscosity or water’s thickness provides resistance through the entire course of the movement, so it is more effective than land-based therapy. The thermal properties of the water soothe joints and improve circulation.
“When exercise feels good and makes you stronger, you find yourself having fun doing it. With our program we focus heavily on core strengthening, which supports your spine, improves posture and balance. We also have a series of balance specific exercises that we do with everyone because we believe our geriatric patients are at risk of falling … and we want to minimize that.”
New programs?
“We have rolled out a new technique for us with a tricky name called Bad Ragaz Ring Method. It is a therapist assisted technique where the patient is floating on their back, with all four extremities, trunk and neck supported. The exercises are designed to increase range of motion, improve flexibility of myofacial tissues and build strength. It is extremely relaxing for the patient and hits all the marks as well. It’s great for arthritic patients and those with back pain.”
Advice to therapists considering aquatic therapy?
“My best advice is to surround yourself with senior therapists who have many years of experience. Listen wisely and learn from them. Our pool has a combined therapist experience of over 100 years. They can adapt and problem-solve much easier than most.”
