NORTH PORT — We’ve waited until now, why not a while longer?
That’s the thinking on a Wawa convenience store coming to North Port. Stories that the Pennsylvania chain was locating at West Price and Toledo Blade boulevards gained momentum with media speculation, similar to what happened in 2017 and again in 2018. The City Commission had, in fact, pre-approved site plans. Another Wawa just across the line in Charlotte County along Tamiami Trail is reportedly around the corner.
“It’s planned and we’re waiting for the developer,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said Friday of the West Price and Toledo Blade Wawa, adding company executives in January had announced a development halt due to the pandemic, placing the city in limbo.
A spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Confirmed, however, is a second Aldi in North Port, Taylor said. That’s also planned for just south of Toledo Blade and West Price, whose retail footprint had exploded in recent years.
The German brand has some 11,200 Aldi stores worldwide. The firm also owns Trader Joe’s. Aldi is a so-called no-frills discounter specializing in food and household items. The firm had some 160 Florida stores as of March.
Usually a benchwarmer as a commercial hub to towns such Venice and Sarasota, North Port’s commercial stock has risen, certainly as its population soars: figures show the city each year adding 5,000-6,000 new residents, placing it in the top 10 in growth nationally.
North Port is estimated to reach 200,000 residents by 2050, according to US Census estimates. It’s nearing 80,000 to date. It is also the largest in land mass in Sarasota County at 104 square miles; North Port logged a record 13,000 building permits in 2020.
The city is also home to Wellen Park, one of the country’s fastest-growing planned communities. Developers broke ground on the billion-dollar-plus Downtown Wellen Park on Aug. 18. At buildout, Wellen Park, which includes a Major League Baseball stadium, will include some 20,000 homes and 50,000 people.
“More affordable housing options,” Taylor said in describing North Port’s surge forward. “The market is hot.”
