NORTH PORT - Jared Crea was on his way from California to The Bahamas for a job when he realized Hurricane Ian would halt his commute in Florida.
He learned the nonprofit organization he volunteers for, World Central Kitchen, called for a team to setup a disaster relief site in Fort Myers.
"We try to come in before a disaster strikes to help with immediate needs, and we stay as long as we're needed," Crea said."We usually have a truck full of food, water and ice to distribute each day."
After serving residents of Fort Myers, and helping to schedule a helicopter supply drop in Sanibel Island, Crea made his way to North Port.
"I delivered food, ice and water for five days to Harbour Heights, La Casa and Riverwalk," Crea said. "I try to find little pockets where people may not have transportation. I understand this is an elderly community, so I thought I would start out delivering to the manufactured home parks."
He teamed up with Shawarma King Middle East food truck in Tampa. The sibling owned food truck is ran by Ahmad Alaraj, Saed Alaraj and Amany Alaraj.
They've been cooking up boxed meals of hot dogs, baked beans and coleslaw. Distributing from the Sav A Lot parking lot in North Port, they handed out more than 15,000 meals in five days.
In the meantime, Crea was loading up his truck and delivering meals to communities and schools throughout the city.
"We give as many meals as requested - no questions asked," Ahmad said. "We know people are picking up food and supplies for their families and neighbors."
Amany said that neighbors should help one another.
"We feel joy feeding people ... we would want someone to help us when we need it," Amany said. "It's literally what makes us humans."
Saed also spoke of the effort.
"It's been tiring," Saed said. "But it's all for a good case."
Crea said the need is dwindling in North Port.
"And that's a good thing," he said. "We're happy when we're no longer needed."
According to its website, World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés, the organization prepared food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake.
"It's an amazing organization," Crea said. "They've been helping out in Ukraine. They follow disasters all over the world. They activate teams and deploy them quickly."
