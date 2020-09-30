NORTH PORT — Emily Perina got the surprise of her life with a welcoming parade at her family's North Port home recently.

The North Port High School grad is a US Air Force physical therapist and had been in Arizona at Luke Air Force Base. Returning to her family's Lakeside Plantation home, Emily was astonished with a COVID-19-style drive-by parade arranged by her parents, Shirley and Chris Perina.

North Port Fire Rescue crews, drivers and golf carts with passengers gathered to honor Emily in the September event. Bagpiper Darren O'Shea gave a heartfelt “Off We Go Into the Wild Blue Yonder,” official song of the US Air Force. Drivers honked, family and friends waved flags.

Emily's parents were “over the moon” with their daughter's reaction, family friend Debra Johnson said.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments