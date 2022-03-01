NORTH PORT — In honor of those who have served, an event to welcome home veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is planned from noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
The VFW Post, 4800 Trott Circle in North Port, will host the family-friendly event. Organizers are expecting around 500 people Saturday.
“We invite everyone in the community to come and bring a chair and enjoy the outdoor festivities,” said Sherry Bhada, bartender at the post for the past 11 years.
Admission is free. There will be vendors, food trucks, a snow cone truck, beer wagon and representatives from AMVETS, the Loyal Order of the Moose, the American Legion, and VA service representatives.
Free hot dogs and hamburgers for children will be served from noon-3 p.m. Chuckles the Clown will be there to entertain the kids and there will be several bounce houses.
Live entertainment will be provided by the Flying Drito Brothers at noon, Nobody’s Fool at 3 p.m. and the Jack Michael’s Band will perform at 6 p.m. City of North Port and the North Port Area Chamber on Commerce representatives will also have information booths onsite.
“This is the first year we’re hosting this kind of event for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans,” Bhada said. “We’ve had them for Vietnam vets in the past.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.