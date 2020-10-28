Welcoming North Port's newest attraction

Ribbon-cutting for the new Wellen Park Welcome Center was Wednesday in North Port. The site is intended as an introduction to the housing and commercial enclave, as well as directing visitors to attractions, businesses and services, said Rick Severance (holding scissors), Wellen Park president. The center will also feature local artists at its Inspire kiosk, other visual and cultural attractions. Wellen Park is the nation's third quickest growing planned community, Severance noted in his remarks welcoming local dignitaries. The center at 12275 Mercado Drive opens to the public on Nov. 2.
