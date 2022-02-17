NORTH PORT — Wellen Park land investors have been handed a legal setback.
The Second District Court of Appeals denied Wellen Park developers a request Thursday to join in the appeal of an unfavorable de-annexation decision by a lower court in Sarasota County.
Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP in January had filed for a motion of leave, essentially giving such petitioners a voice in a legal dispute in which they have no direct involvement.
That fight is between a homeowner group and the city of North Port.
The Lakeland panel of judges denied that developers' motion Thursday.
However, the panel also allowed such a petition by the Florida League of Cities.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government, a Wellen Park homeowner group, seeks to remove their communities in North Port for unincorporated Sarasota County. They contend North Port mismanages its finances, that several thousand Wellen Park residents would save cash on county services and property taxes.
Twelve District Judge Hunter Carroll sided with the West Villagers after North Port last year denied a de-annexation petition.
He insisted the city had misinterpreted state rules for annexing/de-annexing land. The city appealed.
The issue rests before the Second District Court of Appeal, which decides lower court rulings.
Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP in January had requested the motion to enjoin the proceedings, as had the Florida League of Cities. That 14-page filing had detailed what’s deemed a “perspective of community developers.”
That filing also addressed the alleged harmful impact of de-annexation on statewide builders, according to the document, which listed some $403 million of Wellen Park investor expenses.
In a second filing, lawyers with the Florida League of Cities, representing some 400 state municipalities, had also requested 10 days to file a brief, essentially asking that a party not involved in lawsuit act as a partner. The Appeal court panel granted that motion Thursday.
Mattamy and other builders had earlier withdrawn a similar civil suit to end the de-annexation movement when Carroll twice ruled against them.
Lawyers for the developers Thursday weren't immediately available for comment.
John Meisel, president of the West Villagers group, said Thursday's decision was about “following the statutes and the rules.”
