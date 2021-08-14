NORTH PORT — Attorneys for the city of North Port and the group West Villagers for Responsible Government have a not-so-friendly date coming shortly in a courtroom at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center.
Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll set a hearing for the afternoon of Oct. 8 to hear arguments in two separate cases involving the West Villagers’ attempts to divorce the area now known as Wellen Park from the city and become part of unincorporated Sarasota County, a process known as de-annexation.
On April 29, after a day-long hearing, city commissioners unanimously denied the group’s petition seeking contraction or a reduction in the city’s boundaries.
Following the hearing, the group sought to get the city to accept a petition signed by more than 2,000 Wellen Park residents to hold a referendum election on the issue.
City commissioners refused to consider the request.
That led the group in May to file a lawsuit seeking a court order that would require the city to accept the petition and hold an election open to all the residents of Wellen Park.
The second case, filed in June, asks the court to review the city commission’s finding that de-annexation was not feasible and direct the city to grant the request to de-annex the area from the city.
The matter now comes before Carroll after he issued an order in June ruling that city had to either process the petition calling for a referendum or to show cause why it shouldn’t.
City commissioners rested their decision to deny the contraction petition on a feasibility study conducted on the city’s behalf by the Fort Lauderdale firm Munylitics. That study concluded that de-annexation would not be feasible.
The West Villagers contend that commissioners did not base their decision on competent, substantial evidence, nor did they follow due process in conducting the hearing.
Also at issue, the group contends, is the participation in the hearing of Mayor Jill Luke and Commissioner Debbie McDowell whose bias against the petition had already been stated.
The Wellen Park residents seeking the divorce from the city feel that besides high taxes in addition to the fees they remit to the West Villages Improvement District, that city leaders have mismanaged the city.
They point to the $12 million Aquatics Park as one example of wasteful spending.
Also opposing the de-annexation effort are the developers of Wellen Park who stand to lose rights and entitlements negotiated with the city. Those rights and entitlements would have to be re-negotiated with the county in the event the West Villagers succeed.
However Carroll rules in October, appeals are likely to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.