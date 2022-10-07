Wellen Park de-annexation back in play

NORTH PORT — The de-annexation issue in North Port is back in play.
How that works out is yet determined.
A panel with a state appeals court denied North Port’s motion to overturn a lower court Friday, favoring the West Villagers for Responsible Government.
The group asked North Port to redraw its boundaries to remove Wellen Park, placing that western section of the city outside of the city and within unincorporated Sarasota County. The West Villagers group sought de-annexation as a cost-saving move.
The North Port City Commission voted de-annexation down in April 2021, ultimately deciding it provided more overall harm than good, or wasn’t feasible, commissioners argued.
The West Villagers group sued and were granted a reprieve in circuit court. Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll ruled the city hadn’t fully followed state rules in de-annexation matters.
North Port appealed to the next level.
The three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel in an August virtual hearing listened to lawyers for both sides. The appeal panel was Robert Morris, Kelly Khouzam and Anthony Black.
The panel in its two-page decision Friday said the issue was whether Carroll “applied the correct law” in denying the city’s motion to end the de-annexation battle, agreeing that he had.
“Accordingly, we deny the city’s petition,” Khouzam wrote for her colleagues who concurred.
But what comes next is the question.
North Port could grant the de-annexation petition, hold a second public hearing, or give voters the choice. Or it could appeal to the Florida Supreme Court.
North Port issued a news release Friday.
“While our focus remains on Hurricane Ian recovery, we are aware of the court’s ruling," it stated. "It is disappointing the district court did not choose to recognize all of the legitimate legal issues raised by the city and the Florida League of Cities."
It noted the decision didn't reverse the North Port City Commission's vote rejected the group's April 29, 2021 petition.
"The city is in the process of evaluating its options, but aiding our community’s recovery remains our first priority,” it stated.
The West Villagers’ lawyer, Luke Lirot, in August insisted the higher court’s decision should be whether Carroll had ruled correctly in favoring the West Villagers. Not doing so, he had added, “is a tall order, if not impossible observation.”
