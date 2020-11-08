NORTH PORT — “Imagine great oaks as great neighbors.”
That website pitch positioning the yet developed Downtown Wellen Park business district is more than hype. Project developers along Tamiami Trail are spending nearly $1 million to save 26 mature live oak trees, to move them to select spots as the project unfolds starting next spring.
Wellen Park is the renamed West Villages, a planned community covering some 11,000 acres in North Port. Downtown Wellen Park will become its lakefront retail business hub. The enterprise has opened a welcome center in the adjacent Marketplace plaza.
The largest four trees inside the perimeter — one with a 96-inch diameter and well over 100 years old — will flank the entryway to the project, a welcoming canopy of green that will provide a “sense of place,” said Rick Severance, Wellen Park president, “that doesn't feel brand new.”
The other trees get sprinkled around the development -- a development that will include an 80-acre lake, restaurants, shops, concert and festival areas, a food-truck park, splash pad and a kid play area, according to plans showcased on the website.
The first phase should open by 2022, Severance said. At build-out, Wellen Park will contain some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population.
While saving trees isn't huge news, the cost is. Canadian billionaire Peter Gilgan, whose Mattamy Homes is the principal builder at Wellen Park, was presented with the idea of salvaging mature trees on the property. He was immediately onboard.
“It is the right thing to do,” Severance said. “He (Gilgan) was excited.”
Land-clearing crews at the property work around the trees, each fenced off as a Tree Preservation Zone. The high cost is due to careful root pruning and preparing each tree for transplanting. It will take up to 24 months to complete the moves. The work is being done by a Texas firm, Environmental Design.
The trees in their new home get festooned in lights, which will be “kind of awe-inspiring,” Severance added.
“It's a wonderful effort,” said North Port's Alice White, founder of People for Trees, an environmental group. “It would be great if (residential) properties in the city had that same benefit. It shows the value of trees.”
