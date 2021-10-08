NORTH PORT — A decision on North Port’s future could be weeks off, a Sarasota County judge in a virtual hearing on Friday said.
Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll listened to nearly two hours of arguments heard from lawyers on A.) whether North Port in April had followed state law in deciding against contraction or de-annexation of Wellen Park, several upscale neighborhoods on the city’s western edge; and B.) whether Wellen Park voters had legal rights to make that decision themselves.
The two issues followed an April decision by North Port commissioners to deny de-annexation. Wellen Park developers had also opposed contraction, citing land ownership rights, diminishing housing sales and uncertainty of services outside of North Port in unincorporated Sarasota County.
In listening to Nikki Day, the city of North Port’s attorney, and Luke Lirot, attorney for the West Villagers for Responsible Government, the plaintiffs, Carroll complimented the sides on their “excellent written and oral advocacy,” and that he would work at a judge’s pace to decide an outcome.
“It’s going to take several weeks,” he added.
The de-annexation issue dates to 2019, came forward Friday with Hunter hearing those issues filed by the West Villagers for Responsible Government. That group formed in protest of North Port raising its property taxes, transitioned to a North Port “divorce” from Wellen Park, formerly known as West Villages, a master-planned community whose origins date to around 2000.
North Port was was petitioned to annex thousands of acres of ranchland. Sarasota County sued at the time. The sides ultimately settled on what is today Wellen Park.
A multi-million-dollar downtown is now under construction, the Atlanta Braves have a spring training complex there, and at some point 50,000 residents and some 20,000 homes will complete that huge project.
North Port commissioners in April denied that request for de-annexation. Their decision followed a detailed report on a dire financial picture.
The five commissioners in a contentious day-long hearing denied de-annexation. Which subsequently provided the city’s legal assessment that it wouldn’t certify some 2,100 voter petitions filed by the West Villagers group.
Its members in May sued North Port, asking first for a reversal of the commission’s decision, secondly for the courts to grant Wellen Park voters the right to decide for themselves.
City commissioners denied the contraction, in part, on a feasibility study by the Fort Lauderdale firm Munylitics.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman subsequently filed an affidavit countering a Munylitics assertion that the health and safety of Wellen Park would be threatened with the loss of North Port police and fire protection. The firm’s researchers had not contacted him in making that claim, Hoffman had said.
The West Villagers contend that commissioners did not base their decision on competent, substantial evidence, nor did they follow due process in conducting the hearing.
Also at issue, the group contended, was the participation in the hearing of Mayor Jill Luke and Commissioner Debbie McDowell, whose bias against the petition had already been stated. That group is suing McDowell for eavesdropping on a virtual meeting in 2020. A Sarasota County judge will decide that outcome in the coming weeks.
John Meisel, president of the West Villagers for Responsible Government, called Friday’s hearing “very fair.”
North Port Mayor Jill Luke declined comment until the legal issues were settled.
