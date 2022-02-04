WELLEN PARK — The group seeking to unhitch Wellen Park from North Port's boundaries filed another round of court documents in the two-year dispute.
West Villagers for Responsible Government attorneys filed a respondents' objection with the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland on Friday.
The group argued Wellen Park developers had, in essence, back-doored de-annexation or the boundary contraction process.
Those builders, including Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP, asked for a motion of leave and 10 days to file paperwork in that fight earlier this week.
Mattamy Homes is the umbrella company in Wellen Park, which has some 4,500 units. Several developers have built the series of villages, which combined is one the nation's fastest growing master-planned communities. At build-out it'll be 20,000 homes, the Atlanta Braves baseball complex and some 50,000 residents, according to planners. The giant Downtown Wellen Park retail-housing project opens its first phase later this year.
Mattamy and others filed for a temporary injunction to halt de-annexation in 2020. Twelve Circuit District Judge Hunter Carroll denied that.
A motion of leave asks for consideration in a civil matter in which the requesting party has no direct interests.
The West Villagers group, pushing to de-annex Wellen Park into unincorporated Sarasota County, claim about 2,000 resident supporters. North Port denied the de-annexation in April 2021; Carroll granted a motion by the West Villagers’ to quash that.
The issue is before the Second District Court of Appeal with hearing dates pending. It is usually a panel of three judges asked to review a lower court ruling.
Wellen Park developers and the Florida League of Cities filed for participation in the appeals battle this week.
But West Villagers' lawyer Luke Lirot, in a three-page respondents' objection, argued Wellen Park developers' were “trying in every way possible, to enjoin, or through summary judgment, (to) prevent West Villagers for Responsible Government from being able to enjoy their rights to seek the subject contraction.”
Lirot affixed those temporary injunction denials in Friday's filing. Developers included Wellen Park LLLP, Mattamy Tampa-Sarasota, Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC, and GB WV LLC.
Wellen Park builders in the current Second District Court of Appeal situation, Lirot argued, use “exactly the same arguments made in the developers' (injunction) case."
Wellen Park, once called West Villages, is some 8,500 acres in North Port’s west side. Its developers list some $403 million to date of investor expenses, including $140 million for land and property taxes and $30 million of legal and engineering costs.
“This case presents the hugely important question of whether, from a feasibility standpoint, it is consistent with the purpose and intent of chapter 171, Florida Statutes, to de-annex thousands of acres that are already urbanized or are in the process of urbanizing simply because it is not ‘impossible’ to do so,” Mattamy and Wellen Park LLP attorneys stated in the motion of leave filing.
That is a counter-argument to Carroll’s November ruling to overturn North Port in denying the boundary contraction.
North Port commissioners denied de-annexation using a “feasibility” study purportedly showing the city’s greater good trumped a minority of dissidents, in this case the West Villagers group.
Granting developers a seat at the table in the Lakeland appeals matter amounted to “second bite at the apple,” Lirot added.
In a second filing last week, lawyers with the Florida League of Cities, representing some 400 state municipalities, had also requested 10 days to file a brief, essentially asking that a party not involved in lawsuit act as a partner.
Its filing was not included in the legal maneuvering Friday.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
